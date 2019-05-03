HEMBREE, Monta Raye Buchanan Mrs. Monta Raye Buchanan Hembree, age 85 of Winston, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born December 19, 1933 the daughter of the late Mrs. Martha Anne Buchanan Jones. Mrs. Hembree was a graduate of Douglas County High School Class of 1952. She worked for Winston Elementary Food Services for 18 years, Rock Inn Cafe during the evenings and weekends for 18 years, Winn Dixie on Highway 5 for about 10 years, and sold Avon for many years. Mrs. Hembree was a lifelong member of New Covenant United Methodist Church. In addition to her mother who passed away in 1990, she is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Herman Hembree in 1969, brother, Dale Brabson in 1991, son-in-law, Jimmy B. Richardson in 2004, brother-in-law, Amos Dutton in 2004. Mrs. Hembree is survived by her children, Arubra H. and David Gardner of Wedowee, Alabama, Phil C. Hembree of Winston, Georgia, Johnny W. Hembree of Winston, Georgia, Vista H. Richardson of Winston, Georgia, Bill and Beth Hembree of Winston; grandchildren, Brandy Hembree of Douglasville, Georgia, Elizabeth and Tremayne Dobbs of Douglasville, Georgia, Jennifer and Jaymie Payne of Douglasville, Georgia, Joshua and Kelly Richardson of Winston, Georgia, Will Hembree of Kennesaw, Georgia, Thomas Hembree of Winston, Georgia, Miles Hembree of Winston, Georgia; great- grandchildren, Davin Dobbs, Ansley Bramlett, Kain Bramlett, Lexie Duren, Javon Dobbs, Jackson Duren, Bella Dobbs, Braydon Payne, Kason Landrum, Matty Richardson, Asher Richardson; great great grandchildren, Nova Dobbs and Oliver Bramlett; sister, Andrea Dutton of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters- in-law, Wilma Strickland of Douglasville, Georgia, Earlene Bennett of Douglasville, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members, cousins, also survive. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM from New Covenant United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Shearon and Minister Mike Mallory officiating. Mrs. Hembree will lie-in-state 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Heritage Garden at Flint Hill Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019