Montez Shackelford
SHACKELFORD (WEBB), Montez "Monty" Montez "Monty" Webb Shackleford passed away on June 30, 2020, at the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in Sandy Springs, GA. She was 98 years young at her passing. Monty was the daughter of Clifford Rance Webb and Clara Sanders Adams Webb the owners of C.S. Webb Dairy, the first all-electric and largest dairy farm north of Buckhead in the 1920's and 30's. The Webb dairy was located at the corner of Johnson Ferry and Glenridge Roads in Sandy Springs and had a clientele that stretched from Downtown Atlanta, north to Sandy Springs and Roswell. Clara and Clifford had 12 children, most of whom remained in the Sandy Springs area all of their lives, and Monty was the last member of the family to pass. Monty was a graduate of North Fulton High School and also received a degree from the Atlanta Business College. After college, Monty began a long and successful career at Southeastern Stages Bus Company, and retired after 50+/- years of service as an Executive Assistant to the owners of the company. She was preceded in death by husbands Tom Lloyd, Ray Hadden, and George Shackelford. She was a very active member of St. James United Methodist Church, loved her Lord and lived according to His teachings. Monty had no children and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for extended family at Sandy Springs Chapel on July 18, 2020 at 2 PM, with inurnment at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. James Methodist Church in honor of her memory.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
