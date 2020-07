SHACKELFORD (WEBB), Montez Mrs. Montez Webb Shackelford, age 98, of Sandy Springs, passed away on June 30, 2020. She is the widow of George Shackelford and survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and their families. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and loved her Lord. Memorial Services will be held at a later date to be determined.