LEWELLYN, Montgomery Blair Montgomery Blair Lewellyn, poker champion and chef, died on December 26, 2019, at the age of 40. Throughout his life, Blair wasn't defined by accomplishments or accolades; he was interested in having a good time. Whether debating politics or searching for a gluten free pasta that actually tasted good for his sister, he enjoyed what he did or he didn't do it. He loved dogs and Johnny Cash, and learning about religions in which he didn't believe. He took good care of his mom even though he made a mess of her house. He always had a pack of playing cards and, as he did in life, he kept his cards close to his chest; he played a poor hand well. A tattoo aficionado, he wore the word hate inside of one wrist and the word love inside of the other. The first was a reminder of what to turn away from, the second of what to live for. He showed his friends and family how. Blair was preceded in death by his dad, Michael Voss Lewellyn and is survived by his grandfather, Truce Lewellyn; aunt, Susan Pamerleau; uncle, Lonnie Allen; brother-in-law, Rob Schlegel; niece Linden and nephew Wil; his sister, Kisha Lewellyn Schlegel; and his mother, Yolanda Allen Lewellyn. The family is especially thankful for the nurses and doctors of Providence St. Mary in Walla Walla, WA. A Memorial will be held at First Christian Church of Decatur at 11 AM on Saturday, January 25. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Providence St. Mary Foundation/Intensive Care Unit.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020