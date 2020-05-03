|
|
STONE, Montie Montie Warren Stone, a lifelong resident of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2020, at the age of 51. She was with her family at their mountain home. She is survived by her father Johnny, her husband Todd, her children, Todd Lane, Jr. and Leah Catherine, and her siblings, Catherine, Merrill (SP), and John. Montie was born in Atlanta on October 13, 1968 to John B. (Johnny) and Esther Warren. She attended Christ the King School and Riverwood High School in Atlanta. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina in 1990 with a degree in English. It was there she met her future husband, Todd Stone, whom she married on June 20, 1992. Montie taught school at Redan High School until the birth of their first child, Todd Lane, Jr. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Leah Catherine. Montie was a devout Christian. She was a very active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she led adult Bible study and devotional groups for teenage girls. She was executive director at Kids Enabled, an organization for students with learning differences. Montie also loved to travel, traversing the world with her family to many exciting places. Spending time at the family mountain home was a favorite of hers. Montie was a kind, patient person and was always willing to help others in need. She was a wonderful friend to all who knew her. Her family was undeniably the most important thing in her life, and she will be deeply missed. Visitation will be at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, on Tuesday, May 5, from 5 to 7 PM. Please bring a mask and honor safe social distancing practice. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020