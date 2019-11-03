Services
LYLE, Morris Felton Morris Felton Lyle, 81, of Flowery Branch, formerly of Norcross passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, Nov. 4, at The Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6 PM - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Mr. Lyle be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com, where the full obituary may also be viewed. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
