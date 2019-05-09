|
MOSS, Morris Mr. Morris Daniel Moss, 77, of Buchanan, GA passed away on May 7, 2019. A funeral service will take place at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors at 11:00am on Saturday, May 11th. His family will receive friends at Northside Chapel on Friday, May 10th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and again on Saturday, May 11th from 9:30am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.northsidechapel.com for full obituary and service details.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2019