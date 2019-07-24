ROSENTHAL, Morris Coleman "Maishe" Morris "Maishe" Coleman Rosenthal, age 87, of Atlanta, GA passed away July 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Maishe was a native Atlantan, the youngest of five. He was a graduate of Emory University and practiced as a CPA for over 50 years with his wife by his side. Maishe and Joanne were life partners. They worked together and were inseparable. He was an avid reader, music lover, world traveler, and was well versed in current events. Despite battling illness in his later years, he remained present for his immediate and extended family, hosting Friday night Shabbat dinner and many other family functions. Maishe and Joanne's home was the family's gathering place. He was well respected by all who knew him for his integrity and his kindness. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joanne; brother-in-law, Bernard Idov; children, Janis (Ivan) Beck; Alicia Rosenthal and Ross (Amy) Rosenthal; grandchildren, Lora (Billy) Hahn, Kyle (Christina) Cristal, Myles Rosenthal, Alec Rosenthal and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marcus Jewish Community Center where Maishe benefited from the Parkinson's programming or Atlanta Group Home, 3160 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. A graveside service was held at 3:00pm on July 22, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019