SMITH, Morris Eugene Funeral services for Morris Eugene Smith, age 94 will be held at 12:30 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Charity Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Georgia. Rev. Jim Fennell and Pastor Tim Powell will officiate. Mr. Smith was born September 25, 1924 in Pike County, Georgia. He was the son of the late Earnest and Cora Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Elaine Smith, 4 brothers, Bernard Smith, Earnest Smith, Leslie Smith, and Henry L. Smith. He graduated from Zebulon High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after Pearl Harbor and retired after 22 years as a Chief Petty Officer. He was awarded numerous awards and metals. He was retired from Bureau of Prisons after 20 years. He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association and Federal Prison Retirees Association. He lived in Riverdale for 50 years before moving to Dexter 6 years ago to live with his niece, Michelle Kight. Mr. Smith passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Smith is survived by his 2 sisters, Hazel Elliott of Thomaston, and Louise Smith of Zebulon, and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Danny Smith, Mike Smith, David Smith, Wayne Goree, Todd Woodard, Karl Wetzl, Hugh Kight Kenny Kight. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rose Fullwood, and Ben Hester. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Charity Baptist Church. Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019