STEWART, Jr., Morris Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Morris Humphrey Stewart, Jr., age 86, of Mableton, GA will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1 PM, in the chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary, 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA, with Pastor James E. Taylor serving as the Eulogist. Interment, Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, Mableton. Morris will continue to be loved by all of us and leaves to cherish his precious memories; his loving wife, Evelyn Stewart; his children, Casandra (Anthony) Ellis, Darryl Lee Stewart, Maurice Stewart, Kanitra Stewart, Ureka Levette, Tyneka (Emmanuel) Taylor, Ray Levette, Donna Wright, Michelle Dawson; one sister, Lucille Mack; his 23 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; mother- in-law, Bessie Hurston; 4 sisters-in-law, Judy Williams, Rose Logan, Robin Avery, Tersia Johnson and 2 brothers-in-law, Larry (Harriet) Patton, Kenneth Patton; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6621 Queen Mill Road, SE, Mableton, at 12 PM (noon). M. W. Lee Mortuary, 1304 E. 10th Street, West Point, GA (706) 643-3222 and Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
