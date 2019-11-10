Resources
JOSEPHSON, Morton Morton Josephson of Decatur, GA passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mort was dedicated to social justice and passionate about giving back to the community. An avid reader, artist, and philosopher, Mort was a professor and served as an officer in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Ann Temkin, his sons, Marty Josephson (Janet Dobbs), Steve Josephson (Susan), Ken Josephson (Tracie), and his grandchildren: Martha, Leah, Brandon, and Karla. His son Richard is deceased. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or The Trey Clegg Singers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019
