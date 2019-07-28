|
SELTZER, Morton Morton Seltzer, 89 passed away July 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Mort was born Morton Cohen on December 1, 1929 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He lost both parents by the age of ten and was raised by his older sister and her husband in Daytona Beach, Florida where he graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1946. In 1952 Mort enlisted in the United States Navy graduating that summer from the US Naval School in San Diego, California as a Class A Electrician's Mate. He was stationed in Japan and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Sicily during the Korean War. When he returned to San Diego, he married Donna Dodds. The family moved to Georgia in 1957 where he continued in the Navy Reserves for 16 years. Mort was an electrical engineer for Robert and Company in Atlanta and held a registered Professional Engineer license in several states. He sat on the Board of Atlanta Airport Engineers and was instrumental in the design of the airport and runway lighting. Additionally, he designed many local Wastewater Treatment Plants. Mort is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna and their three daughters, Candy Price (Dennis), Lawrenceville, GA; Cathy Jacobs Gilk (Alex), Salisbury, NC; and Connie Williams Timpone (Peter), Adairsville, GA; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. A graveside inurnment service honoring the life of Morton will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Georgia National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019