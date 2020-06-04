Moses Hickey
HICKEY, Moses L. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Moses L. Hickey, will be Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale, GA 30274. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing, today. Mr. Moses Lee Hickey is survived by his wife, Mrs. Lollie C. Hickey, children, Dannica A Barnum, Charles J. Hickey, granddaughter, Kyra R. Barnum, sister, Gwendolyn Atkins (Conrad, Jr.), 4 sisters-In-Law, 2 brothers-In-law, and a host of many relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 909-8800
