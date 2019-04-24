ALLS, Muriel Muriel Alls, age 78, died April 22, 2019 at Accordius Health in Mooresville, NC. Muriel was born in Atlanta and graduated from Henry Grady High School. She worked many years as an office supervisor for Southern Bell. She later managed a kitchen shop and worked part time at Neiman-Marcus. Muriel was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Robert Hannah and her brother, Homer Robert Hannah Jr. Survivors include her devoted husband of 27 years, George Sanford Alls of the home, her son Michael Benson Wilbanks (Holly) of Lilburn, GA; grandchildren Warren Michael Wilbanks and Kathryn Elizabeth Wilbanks, also of Lilburn, her brother Frank Thomas Hannah (Barbara) of Shelby, NC, sister Carolyn Hannah Mellon of Atlanta, former sister-in-law Joyce Barton of Trion, GA, special friend and caregiver, Selena Carver and eight nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a celebration of life at 6 PM on Thursday, April 25 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville followed by receiving of friends. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta on Friday April 26 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hospice/Iredell County or Lake Norman Humane Society. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Alls family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary