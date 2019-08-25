|
WILKS, Muriel Copley Muriel Copley Wilks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away August 18th. She was 95. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws in America and England. Muriel was born in Hull, England, which was bombed extensively during World War II. She attended art school and was employed as a comptometer supervisor prior to leaving England. In 1957, she relocated to Atlanta with her husband, Raymond, who transferred from Blackburn Aircraft to Lockheed. Muriel was active in her Sandy Springs community, doing volunteer work and serving as head of the Altar Guild at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. She also worked in real estate, raised four children and loved to garden and cook; nobody can replicate her pork pie. Shortly before his own passing in 2016, Raymond described his wife of 70 years as, "a beautiful woman, superior wife and mother, superb oil and pencil artist, dress-maker, wonderful chef, and a wife who offered words of encouragement through difficult times." Indeed, Muriel possessed incredible patience and wisdom. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her singing, poems, charm, humor, and fun-loving company. We strive to emulate standards in refinement, manners and dignity manifested by this extraordinary British lady. We shall carry on. Services to be announced.
