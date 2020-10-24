1/1
Murphy Davis
1948 - 2020
Murphy Davis, a determined advocate for death row inmates and homeless people in Georgia, died Thursday of complications related to cancer. She was 72.

Davis had been in hospice care in Baltimore, where she and her husband, Ed Loring, lived after leaving Atlanta a few years earlier. Her death was confirmed by their daughter, Hannah Murphy Buc.

Davis, a Presbyterian minister, left an indelible imprint on Georgia, where for decades she worked with homeless people and was a regular visitor to death row inmates. She was known for her work, along with her family, in the Open Door Community they established near downtown Atlanta. Based in a large, old home, they housed and fed many of the homeless people living on nearby streets while working for larger social justice goals.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
I knew Murphy in college and have always admired her loving strength. I am sorry she is no longer with us.
Robin Spence
Classmate
October 23, 2020
Murphy physically left us at the very time we are in need of so many more Murphys. Only her heart shined brighter than her smile. Compassionate, life giving, challenging, persistent, a life triumphant. How deeply she will be missed. Love and prayers to Ed and Hannah.
Brad Boyd
Friend
