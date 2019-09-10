|
FINCH, Myra H. Myra H. Finch passed on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by family members in Vestavia Hills, AL. She was born on November 1, 1939 in Bessemer, AL. She graduated from Bessemer High School and attended the University of Alabama. In 1958, she married E. Lanier Finch, her life partner for almost sixty years. They moved to Decatur, Georgia in 1963 where they raised their family and resided for the remainder of their married lives. Myra was a homemaker while raising their two sons, and subsequently enjoyed a successful career with the Dekalb County Public Library. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Howard and Myra Hatcher, and her husband Lanny Finch. She is survived by two sons, Howard (Kathy) and Stephen (Chris) Finch, two grandchildren, Ashley Noojin (Tripp) and Austin Finch, and one great-grandson, Ward Noojin. A memorial celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either the or the J. Howard Finch Scholarship in Business at Samford University.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019