|
|
AKERMAN, Myrl Barth Myrl Barth Akerman, age 95, of Cumming, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 17. She was a former teacher at Eastside Elementary in Cobb County. She is survived by her loving family: children, Kathy Hopkins, Laurel Akerman, Judy Akerman, Jim Akerman: grandchildren, Lisa Daviau, Brett Hopkins, Marie Akerman, Claire Akerman: great-grandchildren, Summer Daviau, Austin Daviau, Kenzie Hopkins, Garrison Hopkins, Braxton Hopkins and sister-in-law Joan Millar. A celebration of her life will be held at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, Georgia, on Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contribution to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019