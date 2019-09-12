Services
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 914-8833
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Myrna Craig Sowell


1937 - 2019
Myrna Craig Sowell Obituary
SOWELL (CRAIG), Myrna Mrs. Myrna Craig Sowell, age 82 of McDonough, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mrs. Sowell is a lifelong resident of Henry Co., born to the late Talmadge and Irma Leverette Craig. Myrna was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church where she played the piano for over 65 years. Mrs. Sowell is survived by her loving husband of 61 years; Charles Sowell and a host of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers; Dorman Craig and Gene Craig. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with Rev. Gary Boggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Philadelphia United Methodist Church cemetery. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019
