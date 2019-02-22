|
|
PEAVY, Myrtice D. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Myrtice D. Peavy, age 74, will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11AM at Saint Philip AME Church-240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. William D. Watley, PhD-Senior Pastor. Her remains will lie in state from 10am to the hour of service on Saturday. Her Visitation and Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 7PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Interment to follow on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Bethel Cemetery in Cordele, Georgia. Services entrusted to J.W. Williams Funeral Homes- Cordele, GA. Final Services by Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019