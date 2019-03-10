|
GORDON, Myrtle Lee Mrs. Myrtle Lee Gordon, age 101, passed away on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on MON., Mar. 11, 2019 at 1pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 294 Peyton Rd., SW; Atlanta ,GA. 30311. Interment will take place following the Service at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her children and husband The Very Rev. Quinland R. Gordon. Myrtle, known as "NaNa" by her family, was grand-mother to 11; great-grand to 20 and great great-grand to 4 and to hundred of other church family and communities all around the world. (404) 349 -3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019