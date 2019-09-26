Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Naazir Yamini Obituary
YAMINI, Naazir Siraj Naazir Siraj Yamini was born to Hakim and Janice Yamini on December 24, 1979 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Naazir unexpectedly passed away in his home in Sandy Springs. He is survived by his wife of nearly 6 years, Brooke, his parents, Hakim Yamini and Janice Yamini, his brother Mikal, his sister Najah, his half-sister, Kimberly Huggins, his father-in-law, Billy Carter, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bryan and Kathryn Carter, his nephews and nieces, Kamea, Keani, Kealani, and Henry, his aunt Shelley Cheatham, his best friend Frederick Pellum, and his dogs, Madison and Marley. Services will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs at 1 PM Sunday the 29th of September. For a more detailed story of Naazir's life, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sandy-springs-ga/naazir-yamini-8864986).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019
