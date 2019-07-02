Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Naim Khoury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naim Khoury


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naim Khoury Obituary
KHOURY, Naim A. Naim A. Khoury, a long-time resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Naim was born on June 22, 1936 to Awad and Nuzha Khoury in Jifna, a small Christian Palestinian village, 14 miles north of Jerusalem. He completed his high school education at the Friends Boys School in Ramallah, Palestine, an American Quaker Missionary school which was established in Palestine in the late nineteenth century. He came to the U.S. in 1953 and attended Wabash College, Texas Wesleyan University, and Purdue University, completing studies in Chemistry and Mathematics. In 1961, he married his wife, n?e Aida N. Boury in Beirut, Lebanon. She later joined him in Chicago in 1962, where he was working as an Analytical Chemist with American Can Co. Research Center. The couple moved to Atlanta in 1962, when Naim joined Lockheed Corp. as an IT professional. He later accepted a position with Western Electric (which later became AT&T, then Lucent) in the IT Department at their Norcross, GA plant. He is survived by his wife, Aida; daughters, Lisa Khoury Taylor of Tampa and Nicole L. Khoury of Atlanta; and granddaughters, Julie and Sarah Taylor. He is also survived by his sister, Nelly Bateh of Atlanta; brother, Fuad Khoury of Atlanta; sister, Hala Khoury of Amman, Jordan; and sister, Wadad Salah of San Diego. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Naim A. Khoury will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , or to St. Elias Orthodox Church, in loving memory of Naim A. Khoury. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, has been entrusted with the arrangements. 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now