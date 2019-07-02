KHOURY, Naim A. Naim A. Khoury, a long-time resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Naim was born on June 22, 1936 to Awad and Nuzha Khoury in Jifna, a small Christian Palestinian village, 14 miles north of Jerusalem. He completed his high school education at the Friends Boys School in Ramallah, Palestine, an American Quaker Missionary school which was established in Palestine in the late nineteenth century. He came to the U.S. in 1953 and attended Wabash College, Texas Wesleyan University, and Purdue University, completing studies in Chemistry and Mathematics. In 1961, he married his wife, n?e Aida N. Boury in Beirut, Lebanon. She later joined him in Chicago in 1962, where he was working as an Analytical Chemist with American Can Co. Research Center. The couple moved to Atlanta in 1962, when Naim joined Lockheed Corp. as an IT professional. He later accepted a position with Western Electric (which later became AT&T, then Lucent) in the IT Department at their Norcross, GA plant. He is survived by his wife, Aida; daughters, Lisa Khoury Taylor of Tampa and Nicole L. Khoury of Atlanta; and granddaughters, Julie and Sarah Taylor. He is also survived by his sister, Nelly Bateh of Atlanta; brother, Fuad Khoury of Atlanta; sister, Hala Khoury of Amman, Jordan; and sister, Wadad Salah of San Diego. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Naim A. Khoury will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , or to St. Elias Orthodox Church, in loving memory of Naim A. Khoury. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, has been entrusted with the arrangements. 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019