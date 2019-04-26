|
|
RAY, Nancette R. Ms. Nancette R. Ray, 62, of Peachtree Corners, GA passed Saturday, April 20, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Ray will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lilly Hill Baptist Church 344 Robin St, Decatur, GA 30030. Rev. Lancy P. Allen, Officiating. Interment at Washington Memorial Park 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00PM-8:00PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019