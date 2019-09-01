|
ARNOLD, (GOFF) Nancy Nancy Goff Arnold, age 87, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019. Nancy was born in Newton, MA, on June 5, 1932, a daughter of the late Luke and Lillian Goff. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren including: daughter Lucinda Stanton Grimes and her husband Darrell Ormond Grimes of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son Mark Fowler Stanton and his wife Loretta Leong Stanton of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Clarissa and Alex, and great-grandchildren Rylee and Brantley; son William Robert Arnold and his wife Laurie Smith-Arnold of Kennesaw, GA, grandson Wesley; daughter Kim Arnold Mahovsky and her husband Michael Mahovsky of Aurora, CO, granddaughters Catherine and Wendy; daughter Wendy Seeley and her husband Greg Seeley of Venice, FL, grandson Bryan. Nancy was a graduate of Longy School of Music, Boston University College of Music with a degree in piano performance and was a Tri Delta sorority member. She continued her Masters studies at the New England and Boston Conservatories of Music. At an early age, she was accepted as a student of Heinrich Gebhard of the Boston Symphony, making her piano debut at the age of 15 at Jordan Hall in Boston performing with the Boston Pops under the direction of Arthur Fiedler. She subsequently concertized throughout New England, ultimately marrying the love of her life, William (Bill) Munger Arnold, of nearly fifty years before his passing in 2007. Busy raising children with Bill in Atlanta, GA, she sang with several Sweet Adeline quartets and choruses, she eventually returned to her first love, piano, opening her Roswell, GA teaching studio in 1975. Over the next nearly 40 years, she thrived in her enjoyment of teaching hundreds of students to play, perform, and appreciate classical piano compositions. Nancy Goff Arnold Studio students presented two formal recitals each year, many routinely winning awards competing in the annual Federation Festival, Gold Cup Awards, and the National Guild of Piano Teachers auditions for which she was also a well-respected judge. Nancy Arnold was so very proud of her students with over 30 of them going on to college majoring in piano performance, and over a dozen of those becoming piano teachers and professors themselves. In addition, in 1986, Nancy established her own professional piano quartet, "Forty-Forte Fingers" and they performed locally and throughout the Southeast. In 2014, at age 82, with much hesitation, Nancy finally closed her studio and moved to Cherry Creek Retirement Village in Aurora, CO near her daughter Kim. There her life was renewed, making many new friends, enjoyed playing golf, and keeping an active and happy social life, usually losing but occasionally winning at bridge, and most gratifyingly, still playing piano and performing. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests donations be made to the Roswell/Alpharetta Federated Music Club, 605 Oakstone Drive, Roswell, GA 30075. A memorial service to honor Mrs. Nancy Goff Arnold will be held at 3 PM, on Sept. 7, with visitation beginning at 2 PM, at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. To leave condolences for the family and share memories, please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019