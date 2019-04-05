ATZENHOFER, Nancy Jean 71, of Milton Georgia passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born February 23, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Duane Duard Seitz and Grace Patricia Ellis. She is survived by her loving husband Karl of 34 years, son Tyson Sullivan, daughter-in-law Tamara, grandsons Connor and Cooper of San Ramon, CA, sister Patricia (Raymond) Dalke of Chicago IL, sister Mary (Greg) Drummer of Gainesville, GA and many loving nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from The Ohio State University with an Art degree. An avid painter, she spent many hours in her art studio creating beautiful pieces with various mediums. Nancy was a resident of Milton since 1997 living in her dream home in the country built by Karl. She enjoyed traveling cross country to California to visit Tyson and his family making 16 trips via car with Karl at the wheel. Nancy also enjoyed the local history of Roswell and worked many years at the Smith Plantation as a docent. Nancy will be missed by all who knew her and her kind heart and smile will live on in our memories. A special thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and care givers of Emory Winship Center and Emory Hospital Johns Creek for the excellent care they gave Nancy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation https://www.NPCF.us/ or the . A Life's Event Celebration will be held June 8th 2019. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary