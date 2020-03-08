|
|
BALL, Nancy L. Nancy L. Ball, 73, died February 21, 2020. Born in Key West she grew up on Navy bases around the world. She studied painting at the Coranado School of Fine Art and Art at Southwestern College. She moved to New York, worked at Lake Minnewaska and studied photography at SUNY New Paltz where she received her BS and her art teaching certificate. Nan moved to Atlanta and taught art for many years at Camp Creek Middle School where her students adored her. She continued her graduate studies while teaching and after retirement formed BestPhotoRestoration.com. Nan took old photos, ripped, torn and or water damaged and created beautiful lasting memories for over 3000 families. Clients would bring in a photo and she would say "Who is this?" and listen to the wonderful memories that spilled forth. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who really cared about those around her and a strong woman who lived each day with gratitude. She is survived by her dear friends Suzanne Phillips and Ann Hudson and their families. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, The or any charity that supports art education for children or research for lung disease. Condolences may be expressed at asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020