BARKER, Nancy Pool

Nancy Pool Barker died peacefully in her home at Wesley Woods Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. She was born in Ft. Meyers, Florida, on March 19, 1928. Her only brother, Jim Pool, predeceased her.

She grew up in Florida, and graduated from Manatee High School, Bradenton, Florida. She completed her studies to become a registered nurse at Emory University School of Nursing. She was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Included in her many activities were nursing, sewing, white water canoeing, horseback riding, teaching Sunday School, and volunteering at Crawford Long Hospital's Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Wm. Daniel Barker, Jr.; children, Nan Barker Maddox, Julia Barker Merrill, Wm. Daniel Barker III, and Marion DeVilbiss Barker Colby, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to may make a donation to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church building fund, Wesley Woods Towers, or the charity of their choice.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2020.
