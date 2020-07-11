Nancy Beasley

BEASLEY (ROBINSON), Nancy Louise Nancy Louise Robinson Beasley passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 319 North Erwin Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120. Nancy was the second of two daughters born to the late Ellen Price Robinson and Ishmael Singleton Robinson on October 11, 1928. Nancy was married to the late McKinley Beasley. Her sister Helen Banks, who transitioned on July 22, 2012, also precedes her in death. Nancy's education began at the Summer Hill School where she earned her diploma in 1945. She continued her education at Fort Valley State College where she earned a Bachelors of Science Degree and her Masters Degree in Library Science from Atlanta University. Nancy was an English Teacher and the Librarian at Summer Hill High School until 1967. She became the Librarian for the Cartersville School System and moved on to become the Media Specialist at the Cartersville Elementary School. She was most proud to be the Director of Library Workshop at Albany State College during the summers of 1962,1963, and 1965. Nancy was a member of numerous Professional Organizations and well known throughout her community and the State of Georgia. Even though she retired from the Cartersville School System July 1, 1985 with 36 years of service, she remained a very active personality in her community. Nancy has been a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 87 years. She continued to work in her Master's Vineyard in any way she could be of service. She was a Sunday School Teacher at Mt. Zion and taught the Galeda Sunday School Class for Adult Ladies for almost 45 years. Those left to mourn her passing include her beloved niece, Theresa (Perry) Wilkins; son, Antonio McKinley Beasley and stepson, Jerry Boyd Beasley; nephews, Gavin (CaSaundra) Wilkins, Ryan and Reginald (Catherine) Wilkins; great nephews, Kyle, Jamaal, Bryce, Brennen and William; great grandniece, Elizabeth Rose; Special cousins, Ann Robinson, Mrs. Mary Frances Russell and Mrs. Sandra Solomon and family; nieces, Ester Perry and family, Ethel Willmot and family, and nephew Clarence (Evelyn) Kincaid. Condolences may be expressed at: www.mackeppingerfuneralhome.com
Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Service, Inc. are in charge of the arrangements. 210 North Bartow Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120. (770) 386-1313.