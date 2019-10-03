Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BRINNING, Nancy Nancy Gillespie Brinning formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed September 29, at her home in Duluth, GA. A Commerce native, she attended Athens public schools and was a Phi Beta Kappa earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia in 1948. Mrs. Brinning was Vice President and Corporate Secretary for Piedmont Natural Gas Company in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life will take place at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, GA on Friday, October 4, from 11 AM - 1 PM. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a Humane Society no-kill shelter of choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019
