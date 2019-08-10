|
BRITTAIN, Nancy Awbrey Nancy Awbrey Brittain had a zest for life that inspired everyone who knew her. A witty storyteller with a dramatic delivery and distinctive Southern accent, she attracted friends wherever she went. Nancy fought pancreatic cancer for six years and nevertheless continued to participate in the activities she loved, including the neighborhood dining club, water aerobics, two book clubs, theatre, concerts, and board games. Nancy was especially devoted to her family, her children Ellie and Michael, and her grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Miles, Austin and Oliver. Despite her cancer, she did her best to attend her grandchildren's events and enjoyed family trips to Alaska, Belize and Cuba. Nancy was also an avid tennis player, participating in ALTA for many years. She played the guitar and piano and loved all kinds of music: country, bluegrass, jazz, classical and opera. One of her favorite events was the annual Ansley Park Christmas caroling, where she accompanied the carolers on a keyboard in the back of a truck. Nancy Brittain passed away peacefully with her family around her on July 30, 2019. She was 80 years old. Born in Dalton, Georgia, November 6, 1938, to Austin Mason Awbrey of Roanoke, Alabama and Gertrude Strain of Dalton, Nancy was the youngest of four children and had happy memories of her family home and her grandparents' country farm. Growing up, she helped at her father's grocery store and played the organ for church services. After graduating from Dalton High School in 1956, she went on to Agnes Scott College and the University of North Carolina, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1960 with a degree in English Literature. She completed a Master's Degree at Johns Hopkins in 1963. After graduation, she worked as an editor at MIT in Boston, and then returned to Atlanta where she was hired as the co-host of a new weekly talk show at WSB, Two Bits and Pieces. There she interviewed musicians, authors, and movie stars, drove a Mack truck, and wrestled a chimpanzee. After the show ended, she did some acting in local theaters and television commercials before eventually taking a position in fundraising with Emory University. In 1968, Nancy married Joe Brittain; she said she wasn't really ready to get married, but didn't want anyone else to get Joe. Nancy and Joe renovated an old house in Ansley Park and there they raised their family. Nancy jumped into community activities coordinating the Ansley Park annual picnic and volunteering for the Piedmont Park Arts Festival. When her children were older, Nancy went back to work part time, doing fundraising for the Council on Battered Women and then Mercer University. About this time, Nancy and Joe inherited some antique furniture from Joe's grandparents' old resort hotel in Clairmont Springs, Alabama. Nancy refinished them, and to her surprise, sold them all. Nancy was hooked and went into the antique business, which she successfully pursued for the next 30 years. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ellie and Eric Langsam and grandchildren Emma and Andrew of Charleston, SC; her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Anna Brittain and grandchildren Miles, Austin, and Oliver of Decatur, GA; brother and sister-in-law James and Dunja Awbrey of Dunwoody, GA; sister Trudy Wahle of Ocala, FL; sister Janet Nelson of Cumming, GA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank all the friends and family for their constant support throughout Nancy's six-year battle with cancer. In addition they would like to thank the physicians, nurses and technical staff at Emory University Winship Cancer Institute and the dedicated staff of Visiting Nurses and Hospice Atlanta. A Memorial Service will be held at Nancy's home on Saturday August 10 at 3:00 p.m. The family asks that friends and family who are so inclined make a donation to: Ansley Park Beautification Foundation, P.O. Box 7787, Station C, Atlanta, GA, 30357 with a notation for Nancy Brittain; or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 or on-line at www.pancan.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019