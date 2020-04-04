|
|
COUCH (CARLISLE), Nancy Catherine Nancy Catherine Carlisle Couch, aged 88, died of natural causes on April 1, 2020. She had been residing at Aspen Village Senior Living since February 2016. Nancy was born on October 26, 1931 at Henry Grady Memorial Hospital to parents Helen Drummond Carlisle and Dewey Lee Carlisle. Nancy is survived by two daughters, Susan Couch Dewberry (spouse Dennis Dewberry), of Hiram, and Dana Couch Mobley (spouse Royce Mobley), of Suwanee. She is also survived by seven adult grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Martha Carlisle Baker and Bonnie Carlisle Westbrooks. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, Arthur Clifton Couch, who died on January 26, 2018. Nancy's hobbies included reading, cooking, and enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beach vacations, short trips to the mountains, shopping, and holiday celebrations with family are all things Nancy enjoyed. The family plans a private service at West Cobb Funeral Home and interment at Kennesaw Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020