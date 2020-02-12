|
SIMS (COWART), Nancy Nancy Cowart Sims of Doraville, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Leon J. Sims. She is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law: Linda Sims Dunlap, Deborah Sims Willingham (Thomas), Lavonne Sims Moore (Steve). She has one granddaughter, six grandsons and ten great-grandchildren. Nancy was the daughter of the late Rev. Walter and Louise Cowart that served as Chaplain and Army Nurse in WWI, respectively, prior to serving as missionaries in Belgium and Puerto Rico, and later serving as pastor in various United Methodist churches in Alabama and Georgia. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Montevallo, and attended Emory University, working towards a Master of Divinity, where she met Leon. Nancy and Leon married in 1948, raised their daughters in Decatur and were active members of Belvedere UMC. She was a devoted homemaker and community volunteer. Nancy and Leon later moved to Doraville, where they were much-loved in the community as School Crossing Guards for Henderson Mill and Evansdale Elementary. They were active members of Tucker FUMC and the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. Nancy loved to craft/quilt, play the piano for her Sunday School class, and never missed a Braves or UGA football game on television. A natural genealogist, she spent many hours documenting family photos/history and planning family reunions and holiday parties. Always family-centered and social, she never forgot a birthday or holiday without sending a card. Nancy was a steel magnolia, kind and spirited, and to know her was to cherish her. She leaves a legacy that will be treasured through her handmade quilts, precious photo albums and family history, and her faith in Jesus Christ. Arrangements: Feb. 14, 2020; Visitation at 10 AM, Funeral at 11 AM, Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, GA. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in her memory to : Camp Glisson, www.glisson.org, 690 Camp Glisson Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533 Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020