DEETS, Nancy Neu Nancy Neu Deets was born December 18th 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Tom and daughter Kathy along with her three grandchildren. "Nancy" as she was known, attended St. Joseph's Grade School, Roosevelt High School, Monticello Preparatory School and later graduated from Drake University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. It was during her time at Drake University that she met "Jim" her beloved husband of 59 years. After leaving Des Moines, Nancy lived most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia. She passed away on June 1st 2019 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and dementia at the age of 82. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her long battle. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local charity of your choosing. A small private service will be held at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019