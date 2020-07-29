1/1
Nancy Elliott
1971 - 2020
ELLIOTT, Nancy Lynn March 10, 1971 - July 25, 2020 Nancy Lynn Elliott was born in Atlanta, GA at Georgia Baptist Hospital on March 10, 1971 and died in Sandy Springs, GA on July 25, 2020. Nancy was born to Sarah Christine Hall and Arthur James Elliott. Nancy grew up in Atlanta, GA in Garden Hills and Sandy Springs. She graduated from Riverwood High School. Nancy, following graduation from the University of Georgia, worked as a paralegal and in administration. She loved dogs and participated in dog rescue groups including a doberman rescue. She is survived by her parents Tina Hall Elliott and Jim Elliott, and brothers Chris Elliott and Chuck Elliott (Eva). She is also survived by nephew Ian, nieces Emma and Erin, and cousins Rob, Kim and Andrea. A graveside service will be held on Friday, 7/31/2020 at 10 a.m. in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice. To share an condolence or memory with the family, please visit their memorial at www.asturner.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 29, 2020.
