Nancy Walker Frampton, 70 years old, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism in her home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, William McLeod Frampton, III (Mac); two sons, John Eric Frampton (and his wife Angela Carr Frampton), and William McLeod Frampton, IV (and his wife Sarah Elizabeth Dickman Frampton); and four grandchildren (Alexandra Mary Peden, Drake Stenhouse Peden, Rebecca Elizabeth Frampton, and William McLeod Frampton, V). Nancy was born on May 15,1950 in Frankfurt, Germany to Colonel Colin J. Walker (USAF) and Lois Stafford Walker, both deceased. She moved frequently during her first years, eventually settling in Tifton, Georgia, living with her mother and her sister Maudie Walker Malcolm, deceased. She attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a short period before her brief marriage to Glynn R. Wimberly. Nancy married Mac at First Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, Georgia, June 25, 1977. Nancy's principal love was singing. She was a longtime member of Atlanta Schola Cantorum and a member of the adult choir at the various churches she attended, most recently at Morningside Presbyterian Church. Nancy was devoted to volunteer work and acted as a docent at The Atlanta History Center. She was also a member of The Junior League of Atlanta. She was an ordained Elder at Atlanta's First Presbyterian Church and served as President of Women of the Church. She was a member of Whitewater Creek Bible Study Group. Nancy loved summers on Bustins Island, Maine, a small, off the grid island in Casco Bay. Some of her ashes will be spread there as Bustins was a place of peace for her. Nancy will be missed by all who knew her. Those wishing to do so can make a memorial donation to either Atlanta Schola Cantorum (529 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312) or the Music Ministry of Morningside Presbyterian Church (1411 N. Morningside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30306).