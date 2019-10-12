Resources
FRANKLIN (JOHNSON), Nancy Joyce Nancy J. Franklin of Decatur, GA succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 8, 2019, three days shy of her 78th birthday. Nancy was committed to the care of others as a nurse for more than 30 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thad and Pauline Johnson, brother Joel Johnson of Columbus, MS, and daughter Teresa Franklin of Decatur, GA. Nancy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Francis Johnson of MS, sister and brother-in-law Janelle and Tripp Smith of OK, daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters, Susan, John, Isabella and Eleanor McLaren of Decatur, and more than a dozen nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 PM at Decatur Presbyterian Church Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Decatur Presbyterian Threshold Ministry in Nancy's memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 12, 2019
