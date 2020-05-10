|
FREEMAN, Nancy Richards Freeman, Nancy Richards lost her long and hard-fought battle with breast cancer on May 2, 2020, two months shy of her 70th birthday. Nancy was born in Lunenburg, Mass where she lived most of her younger years. While visiting a friend in Atlanta in the '70's, she fell in love with the area and decided to stay. Soon after, she met a local, Robby Freeman, who she later married. Nancy was very athletic and competitive in school, and that drive and determination carried on through her life. She participated in allof the various parents' clubs and organizations for her children's schools, Mount Vernon Presbyterian School and Marist School. Family was a priority for Nancy, so her career was raising two wonderful children and being a dedicated and loving wife. She also had a few jobs to fill her time; one was with Hallmark where she met some wonderful women who call themselves the "Chick Clique" with whom she remained friends for the rest of her life. Another special group she became very close to and frequently vacationed with is "The Biddies and The Baddies". She played a little golf, among other things, but her favorite activity was her weekly Zumba classes at the YMCA. She also loved the Sunday services at Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the special group she sat with. Every Sunday was special and inspired her to live life with grace and joy. Nancy is survived by her husband Robby Freeman with whom she celebrated 42 years of marriage in April, son John and his wife Ghazal, daughter Sara Prince and her husband Dan, brother David and sister Cathy and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Due to of the current issues involving the viral pandemic, the family will announce plans for a memorial service at a later date. Instead of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the at the Give In Honor link on their website or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020