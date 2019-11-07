Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
(770) 466-1544
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
Loganville, GA 30052
Nancy Hicks Obituary
HICKS, Nancy Nancy Hicks, age 68 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Don Witzel will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Lester Hicks of Lawrenceville; children: Valerie and Randall Clark of Woodstock, Tina and Jeff Stone of Jackson, Captain Robert B. and April Hicks of Stanley, VA, Trisha and Kevin Hollfield of Lawrenceville; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister: Linda Dickerhoof of Auburn; brother: Buddy Dickerhoof of Centre, AL; sister and partner: Glenda Dickerhoof and Paula Macchiarella of Mogadore, OH; sister: Grace Dickerhoof of Mogadore, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019
