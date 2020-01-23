|
|
ICE, Nancy Kay Nancy Kay Ice was born Feb. 12, 1938 and passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. Nancy taught nursing at Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and Mercer University for over 20 years. She is survived by her step daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Olivier Ramond, and grandchildren Guillaume and Francois and step son and daughter-in-law, Quentin and Merrell Holden, and grandchildren Bryce, Luc, and Jacqueline. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Lake, and nieces Ellen Slater and Melissa Jackson. The service will be held at 11 AM, Jan. 25, at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Decatur, located at 2089 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020