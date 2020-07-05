nancy Johnson

JOHNSON (TOOMER), Nancy Nancy Toomer Johnson, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 17, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1937 in New York, NY to Virginia and Bartolome Rodriguez. She married Sheldon Lyne Toomer of Auburn, AL in 1959 and together they had three daughters, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Ashley. Sheldon passed away in 1978. In 1983, she married Dr. Richard Hardin Johnson of Montgomery, AL and became stepmother to his 5 grown children, Susan, Rick, David, Leigh, and Nancy. Richard passed away in 2010. Nancy managed the front office of Richard's medical practice until his retirement but stayed very active with Piedmont Hospital through her volunteer work as a "Pink Lady" with the Woman's Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her infectious smile and positivity made everyone she came in contact with feel special and loved. Above all else, her greatest joy was her family. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her two husbands, her sister-in-law, Margaret Toomer Hall and her brother, Raymond Rodriguez. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Toomer Reed (Tom), Stephanie Toomer Braatz (Jon), Ashley Toomer Camoosa (Joe), stepchildren Susan Sutterfield (Meade), Rick Johnson (Becky), David Johnson (Teresa), Leigh Steed (Dennis), Nancy Storey, her siblings, Jennie Kroger, Kathy Morris, Norma Zappaterra, and Joseph Rodriguez, as well as 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held July 11, at Arlington Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont (https://www.piedmont.org/locations/womans-auxiliary
) or Daughters Against Alzheimer's (https://www.daughtersagainstalz.org
) Mailing Address: 3215 Wood Valley Way, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.