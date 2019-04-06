|
|
LEWIS, Nancy Jean Nancy Jean Lewis, age 76, of Jefferson, Georgia (formerly of Atlanta, Georgia), passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5:00 pm at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory Buford Chapel. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rosa (Gwaltney) Cook. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Jana Hamrick (Mark), Bambi Douglas, Penny Flynn; brother Curt Cook; sisters Wilma Cook and Rose Vance; grandchildren Jennifer Young, Brett and Bobby Douglas, Samantha Gallo, and Devin Hamrick; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Nancy to any of the following organizations: Berry College Eagle Cam, The Children's Scoliosis Foundation, or Audubon Hummingbirds at Home. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Georgia 30518. 770-945-9999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2019