FONDE (LOWMAN), Nancy Ann Died October 21, 2019, following a long illness, just over one week after her 82nd birthday. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. and Anna Jo Lowman. Born and raised in Fountain City, she attended Central High for one year, then Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, VA, for the final three years. She then attended the University of Tennessee graduating in1959, majoring in Spanish language. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, being secretary for that sorority. In 1959 she married Richard Fonde, then it was off to six years in the Air Force with Richard, during which time they had two daughters. In 1965, they moved to Atlanta, Richard being hired by Delta Airlines. Nancy was active in their church, Dunwoody United Methodist, arts leagues, charitable organizations, and was president of the Dunwoody Woman's Club for two years. Shortly after his retirement they moved to Big Canoe, GA. Survivors are Lisa D. Letsinger and Anna Michelle Franklin and six grandchildren. Arrangements are for a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville, TN, October 26, at 10:00 AM. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fonde family and invites you to view and sign the online obituary at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019