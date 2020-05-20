Resources
MCAVOY (BRYAN), Nancy Claire Nancy Claire McAvoy f/k/a Nancy Claire Bryan, age 66, of Cobb County, GA, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born in East Point, GA, attended Russell High School and graduated from College Park High School in 1971. Nancy was a member of, and loved, Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in East Cobb, Marietta, GA. She enjoyed singing in the choir and participated in other church ministries. Nancy was also a United States Veteran. She will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020
