MCCANN, Nancy Nancy Page McCann (n?e Slate) a teacher and resident of Alpharetta, died peacefully at her home on May 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Nancy is survived by her husband, Craig McCann; her children, Jennifer Burns and Stephen McCann; her grandson, John Burns; her mother, Annice Slate; and her brothers, Robert and Lawrence Slate. Nancy was born in Hickory, NC on January 6, 1955 to Billy and Annice Slate. Her family moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1958. Nancy graduated from Florida State University in 1977 with a degree in marketing. She married Craig McCann in 1982 and gave birth to her children, Jennifer and Stephen, in 1984 and 1988 respectively. Most recently, Nancy worked as a teacher at State Bridge Crossing Elementary School, the YMCA afterschool program and the Korean Church of Atlanta UMC. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her surviving family and friends remember her warmth, generosity, quick wit, and irreverent sense of humor. Above all, Nancy will be remembered for her selflessness, as she always placed the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family is grateful for condolences and asks that donations be made to the Fulton Education Foundation in lieu of flowers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary