MESZAROS, Nancy Nancy Flynt Meszaros (71) of Decatur, GA died peacefully in her home May 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wade and Frances Flynt. She was a proud graduate of Georgia Southern University. After graduation, she went on to serve as an administrator with the Georgia Department of Human Services. She is survived by her husband Bill Meszaros as well as a great many friends. Memorial Services will be held privately at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019
