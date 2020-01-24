Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
2699 Peachtree Road NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Nancy Moenter Obituary
MOENTER, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee (Fischer) Moenter, 73, died peacefully in her Brookhaven home in the early morning of January 17, 2020. Born April 23, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Christine (Preston) Fischer, Nancy graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1968. On August 1, 1970, she married Daniel H. Moenter, and they established their home in Findlay, Ohio, where they lived for nearly three decades before a job transfer brought them to Atlanta in 1999. Artistic and creative, Nancy was known for her love of crafting, her ornate gift-wrapping, her fondness for purses and shoes, love of animals, and her devotion to her friends. Nancy is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter Nicole ("Niki") Moenter of Atlanta; son-in-law Harold ("Jay") Jackson and granddaughter Kennedy Jackson. The family will greet friends at a Celebration of Nancy's Life on Sunday, January 26, from 4-6 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 27, at 10 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations in tribute to Nancy may be made to the LifeLine Animal Project, online at https://lifelineanimal.org/how-to-help/ways-to-give/tribute-gifts , or to the donor's favorite charity in memory of Nancy Moenter.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
