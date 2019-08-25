|
|
In Loving Memory of NANCY MAURINE WHEELER NARRIE AUGUST 11, 1947 - AUGUST 26, 2018 BELOVED MOTHER, WIFE, SISTER, AUNT, FRIEND AND CONFIDANT TO COUNTLESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. NANCY....YOU DEPARTED TOO SOON. WE MISS YOU EVERY DAY! LEANNE, LINDSAY, STEVE, SUSAN, ROBERT, DAVE, JENNY, NIECES, NEPHEWS. NANCY joined WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, SNELLVILLE, GA, (November 1984) and retired as Church Administrator. Her ministry and service to the Westminster congregation on staff for 26 years (January 1989 - October 2014) will be remembered by many people for a long time. Nancy's legacy and fingerprint is on our congregation forever. Nancy was surrounded by her family in her final hours Sunday evening, August 26, 2018, at home as she passed while in hospice care. Nancy was a beloved member of our Church family, a faithful servant, and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. We are so blessed that God gave us Nancy for all these years. We celebrate her life and can experience joy because we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with the Lord forever. May all who mourn her passing find peace and comfort in God's promise of eternal life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019