Obituary Condolences Flowers PINKSTON, Nancy Nancy (Nan) Rippey Pinkston, 78, of Ringgold, GA left this life on March 14, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is now in heaven, greeting some of the many children she nursed. Nan was born November 29th, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Mandy Bobbitt Rippey and Sidney Arnold Rippey. She was a member of Boynton United Methodist Church, and a former member of Ringgold UMC. Her dad was in the Army Air Corps / Air Force. Her family was one of the first to go into occupied Japan after World War II. She attended many schools across the country, including in Hawaii during the Korean War. Nan was a nurse for fifty years. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia (now part of Virginia Commonwealth University), and her Masters in Nursing from Emory University. During her nursing career Nan nursed at several hospitals, taught nursing at a variety of institutions, and provided pediatric home health. A defining feature of her life was her love of children. She thought the most meaningful part of her career was working the pediatric oncology unit at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta. Her love of children also led her to teach Sunday School for many years at the Kindergarten and first grade levels. Nan loved to write, and though she had stories published in Guidepost and Chicken Soup for the Soul, her greatest love was to write many, many notes to people she knew near and far, especially sending notes of encouragement. Nan and her husband Theo moved to Ringgold in 2007. Together, they started NCIC (Nourishing Children in Catoosa), to provide weekend food for students who are on free or reduced lunches. Her favorite hobby was sewing and quilting. She made many blankets and pillows for children, donating them to children's hospitals and children's homes.The thread running through Nan's life was one of service and love, especially for those marginalized in some way. She was a fierce defender, a dedicated worker and a focused advocate, who above all adored being a mother and a grandmother. Her legacy is alive and well as each person who learned from her, loved the example she set of service to others. Nan is survived by her husband, of 50 years, Theo Pinkston, Jr. of Ringgold, her two children Shannon (Brett) Lemoine of Kirkland, WA and Eric (Tina) Pinkston of Ringgold, her three granddaughters Erin Lemoine, Maggie Pinkston, and Harper Pinkston. She is also survived by two sisters Lewan Rippey of Beaumont, CA and Brenda Rippey of Mechanicsville, VA, one brother Walter (Nancy) Rippey of Norwood, NC and by her aunt Annie Evans of Kent's Store, VA. Nan donated her body to the Emory School of Medicine. A casual memorial service will be held on March 24th at 3:30 PM at Boynton United Methodist Church, 4246 Boynton Dr. Ringgold, GA. The service will be followed by visitation and, per her request, an Ice Cream Social! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NCIC c/o Ringgold UMC, 7484 Nashville St, Ringgold, GA 30736. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries