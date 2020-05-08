|
|
ROSS, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Ross passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 6, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia at the age of 82. Nancy was born on October 5, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Winona Marie Anthony and Rollin Harry Newman. She married Thomas Ross in 1964. Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Thomas Ross, two sons, Alan Pruitt and wife Kimmy, Timothy Ross and wife Brenda, and one daughter, Jennifer Canastra and husband Joseph; and seven grandchildren Joshua Pruitt, Jackie Pruitt, Trevor Bird, Dustin Ross, Joseph Canastra Jr., and Sarah Canastra. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved the Lord and was passionate about helping others. She was an active and dedicated member of Green Acres Baptist Church and the Kiwanis program. She also volunteered working with children at Green Acres Elementary and Moses Middle School. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152 with Pastor Iuveni Gutierrez officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, Georgia 30064. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Friday May 8, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020