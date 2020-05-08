Services
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
(770) 422-7299
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Kennesaw Memorial Park
1306 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ross


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ross Obituary
ROSS, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Ross passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 6, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia at the age of 82. Nancy was born on October 5, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Winona Marie Anthony and Rollin Harry Newman. She married Thomas Ross in 1964. Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Thomas Ross, two sons, Alan Pruitt and wife Kimmy, Timothy Ross and wife Brenda, and one daughter, Jennifer Canastra and husband Joseph; and seven grandchildren Joshua Pruitt, Jackie Pruitt, Trevor Bird, Dustin Ross, Joseph Canastra Jr., and Sarah Canastra. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved the Lord and was passionate about helping others. She was an active and dedicated member of Green Acres Baptist Church and the Kiwanis program. She also volunteered working with children at Green Acres Elementary and Moses Middle School. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152 with Pastor Iuveni Gutierrez officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, Georgia 30064. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Friday May 8, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -